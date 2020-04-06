Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office closes drive-up window due to traffic congestion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office is closing their drive-up window until further notice.

They said that the change is due to the traffic congestion and how it would block city streets with non-essential traffic. With all of the traffic, law enforcement had to perform traffic duty.

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the deadline for penalty on property tax and vehicle registration and titles, moving it to April 30.

The treasurer’s office said that customers who need to renew their vehicle and pay property taxes can do so through the mail. They can also use the Woodbury County website under the Treasurer’s Department. If customers do not have it their pin or receipt number, they can call 712-279-6500 for Vehicle and 712-279-6495 for Tax.

Customers can also use a drop box next to the drive-up window payments for Vehicle renewal and Tax. The office asks that customers do not put cash in drop box. The drop box is for personal check, money order or cashier check only.

Dealers will also now need to go to the alley door to drop off and pick up work.