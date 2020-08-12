Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office closed due to COVID exposure

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office will be closed due to potential COVID exposure.
According to an email, the Treasurer’s Office, we will be closed to the public until August 25 2020.
The drive-up window is open for motor vehicle renewals (cash or check) and tax payments with tax stub and a check only. DO NOT block crosswalks or intersections.
You are highly encouraged to pay through the mail, dropbox or on-line at https://www.iowatreasurers.org/
