Woodbury County totals 36 COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus in Woodbury County, Tuesday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,781 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,731 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 83 new recovery was tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 36 COVID-19 deaths. The two deaths reported Tuesday include a man between the ages of 61 and 80 and a woman 81 or older.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 227 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 152 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.

