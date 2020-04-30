Woodbury County tops 850 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Thursday

The county tallies a total of 851 positive cases of COVID-19, including 175 recoveries.

Accounting for recoveries, 676 cases of COVID-19 remain active in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded nine additional hospitalizations related to the virus leading to a countywide total of 50 hospitalizations.

11 COVID-19 patients have been discharged following hospitalization due to the virus in Woodbury County.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

Courtesy, SDHD

Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

Latest Coronavirus Stories