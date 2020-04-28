Woodbury County tops 700 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Tuesday.

The county tallies a total of 703 positive cases of COVID-19 including 110 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded one additional hospitalization related to the virus leading to a countywide total of 26 hospitalizations. A ninth COVID-19 was also reported as discharged from hospitalization Tuesday.

Courtesy, SDHD

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

In the last 24 hours, the health department issued 89 additional COVID-19 tests.

Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

