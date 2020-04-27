Woodbury County tops 600 COVID-19 cases

NOTICE: This story has been updated following a correction made by SDHD to the countywide total in their press release.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Monday.

The county tallies a total of 606 positive cases of COVID-19 including 56 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department reports 2,094 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.

Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

