Woodbury County tops 600 COVID-19 cases

NOTICE: This story has been updated following a correction made by SDHD to the countywide total in their press release.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Monday.
The county tallies a total of 606 positive cases of COVID-19 including 56 recoveries.
The Siouxland District Health Department reports 2,094 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.
Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to provide daily COVID-19 response update
- South Dakota confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, 918 active in state
- WATCH: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to provide COVID-19 update
- Iowa confirms 392 additional cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths
- O’Brien County confirms three new cases of COVID-19