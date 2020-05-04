Closings
Woodbury County tops 1,200 COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 94 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Monday.

The county tallies a total of 1,252 positive cases of COVID-19, including 277 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded a countywide total of 77 hospitalizations, including 27 patients discharged from hospitalization.

In the last 24 hours, SDHD reports completing 487 COVID-19 tests.

Woodbury County has reported two death from COVID-19.

The county’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

The second COVID-19 death was confirmed Saturday. The victim was a woman between the ages of 61 and 80 who passed away at home, according to the health department.

