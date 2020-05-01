Woodbury County tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 183 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Friday.

The county tallies a total of 1,034 positive cases of COVID-19, including 212 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded 15 additional hospitalizations related to the virus leading to a countywide total of 65 hospitalizations.

Of that total, 15 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitalization.

Courtesy, SDHD

Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

