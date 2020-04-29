Woodbury County tallies 46 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more recoveries

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Wednesday.

The county tallies a total of 749 positive cases of COVID-19, including 142 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded 15 additional hospitalizations related to the virus leading to a countywide total of 41 hospitalizations.

Two additional COVID-19 patients was also reported as discharged from hospitalization Wednesday, bringing the county to 11 COVID-19 patients discharged.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories