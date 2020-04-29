Woodbury County tallies 46 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional recoveries from the virus in Woodbury County, Wednesday.

The county tallies a total of 749 positive cases of COVID-19, including 142 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded 15 additional hospitalizations related to the virus leading to a countywide total of 41 hospitalizations.

Two additional COVID-19 patients was also reported as discharged from hospitalization Wednesday, bringing the county to 11 COVID-19 patients discharged.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

Woodbury County’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.