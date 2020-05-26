Woodbury County tallies 30 COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 158 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Tuesday following a Memorial Day weekend hiatus in reporting.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,638 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,280 recoveries.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 30 COVID-19 deaths. The four deaths reported Tuesday include three men between the ages of 41 and 60, and a man between the ages of 61 and 80.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 197 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 122 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD announced last week that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The state COVID-19 database was down for maintenance over Memorial Day weekend and consequently, SDHD did not provide a report on virus cases. All numbers counted as new in today’s report have accumulated since Friday.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.

