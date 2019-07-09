Woodbury County takes on new mental health care provider

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mental health care in Woodbury County is getting a big change this month.

After over a year of intense deliberation, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has officially moved from the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region to the Rolling Hills Region.

Woodbury County Board Supervisor, Jeremy Taylor says, “At the end of the day this is about people and we made this decision because we wanted to put people first and foremost and we wanted to make sure high-quality health services are there.”

Board supervisor, Jeremy Taylor assures the county that no one will lose services during this transition. He hopes it will help the county serve more people.

“One of the reasons that we made this move and transition is that we have a higher spending authority meaning that we can actually spend more dollars on mental health services,” says Taylor.

Rolling Hills CEO, Dawn Mentzer agrees, saying the new coverage will come with an added benefit.

“What we are working on right now is the development of mobile crisis response so that our law enforcement, there can be a mental health clinician that will eventually be able to go out with law enforcement and assist in a crisis situation,” says Mentzer.

County officials say some patients may see their costs increase under this new care system, but overall, people who receive mental health care in Woodbury County shouldn’t notice the change.

“I think that there is every assurance that we’re not only continuing high-quality mental health services but that this move will help to improve them,” says Taylor.

“Impressed with all the providers and looking forward to continued collaboration,” says Mentzer.