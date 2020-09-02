Woodbury County Supervisors won’t appeal district court order invalidating absentee ballot request forms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Supervisors have decided not to appeal a district court order that invalidates thousands of absentee ballot request forms mailed to voters by Woodbury county auditor Pat Gill, the debate landing on the desk of Woodbury County Supervisors Tuesday afternoon.

Around 57,000 registered voters in Woodbury County received an absentee ballot request form from auditor Pat Gill. Of those, 14,000 have been returned asking for a ballot.

But because the process for sending those request forms has been deemed illegal, those voters will need to complete another “blank” absentee ballot request. Woodbury County Supervisors had the chance today to discuss what has turned into a legal battle.

A former state senator from Sioux City even suggesting Gill should re-sign. But during Tuesday’s session, only supervisor Justin Wright voiced concerns, encouraging what he calls an open conversation with the public about the issue.

“We’ve invited scrutiny. Are we being honest and open about what we are doing? I think several board members feel very strongly that we would have valued a conversation with auditor Gill about the issue of sending out ballots in that manner,” said Wright.

Wright said he understands why auditor Gill sent out the forms because it would make voting accessible to everyone in the county, especially during a pandemic. Since the supervisors have decided not to appeal a court order against Gill’s decision to send out pre-populated forms, Supervisor Keith Radig says its time to help educate voters as to what’s next.

“Anybody that turned in a ballot request that was prepopulated, they’re going to have to follow up now and fill out new request that is not prepopulated, so they can do so by printing one-off online or come down to the auditor’s office to request that absentee request form,” said Radig.

Radig says the county is considering hiring temporary employees to help make follow up phone calls and send out letters, making sure voters know that their absentee request form will have to be filled out again.

Of course, this all costs money.

Supervisors say they plan to tackle how they’ll pay for the unexpected costs including gill’s legal fees, at next week’s meeting.