WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor has been arrested Thursday for her involvement in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the 2020 elections.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a Thursday release that Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, has been charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting.

Documents state that Kim Taylor was involved in a scheme to “generate votes” in the June 2020 primary election while Jeremy Taylor was a candidate for U.S. representative of Iowa’s 4th District and again during the 2020 general election when he successfully ran for Woodbury County Supervisor of the 5th District. Jeremy Taylor also serves as the vice-chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Kim Taylor allegedly “submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information,” the release states.

The release gives examples such as Kim Taylor allegedly signing the documents for the voters without their permission. She also allegedly told others that they could sign the documents on behalf of their relatives.

Kim Taylor was arrested and made her initial court appearance Thursday, the release states. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

Read the indictment below.

The FBI Omaha Field Office and USPIS Denver Division are investigating the case.

This is a developing story.