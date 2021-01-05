Woodbury County Supervisors vote to move funds from Siouxland District Health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury Board of Supervisors met for the first time in 2021, looking to begin finalizing the budget for the next fiscal year.

One of the the largest budget items is the more than half a million dollars currently allocated to Siouxland District Health Department, with those funds essentially being held in a savings account.

The board voted to move some of the funds to the general funds for the county.

Siouxland Health Director Kevin Grieme said he understands the arrangement.

“So what they assured me and what I understood is that if there would be a need for additional funding, for the work we do as a public health agency, they would have funds available that we would have access to do that, it’s not the best of both worlds but it’s reality,” Grieme said.

“We want to make sure we utilize every dollar we can, and the pandemic has been an expensive venture for all those concerned and unexpected for every entity out there,” said Rocky De Witt, a member of the Woodbury Board of Supervisors.

According to Iowa state law, county budgets must be finalized before March 15.