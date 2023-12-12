SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors got more information on where the new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) project is at on its timeline.

Supervisors Mark Nelson and Keith Radig got a tour of the LEC on Tuesday. At that night’s meeting, they gave an update on the project and what they thought of the facility.

Supervisors are learning that more items are being checked off the long list of items that need to be complete. Some of them include the parking lots, driveways, and the installation of fire alarms, which will be tested next week.

Chairman Matthew Ung said that even though they’re on the final stretch of completion, they cannot overlook the most minor of details.

“Regardless of what the items are, whether it’s painting or furniture or a little bit of wood work or corrective actions,” Ung said, “mostly at this point, you’re going to be dealing with those taped items we mentioned [Tuesday night] where there needs to be something corrected or something redone. We don’t want anything to be missed when we’re looking at a building that’s going to be occupied continuously for, hopefully, fifty years.”

Mark Nelson said he hopes the project can beat the April 2024 timeline that’s currently set.