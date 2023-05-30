SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Exemptions to the county’s anti-nepotism policy were on the agenda Tuesday for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

While it’s not unusual to have multiple people from one family all serving in law enforcement this was recently brought to the board’s attention because of three specific cases on staff where close family members or spouses were involved.

“In this case, you know typically there’s law enforcement families and stuff like that, so it’s not atypical to find that there’s situations like this. I mean there’s no reason we would approve a waiver if we didn’t have insurances like the sheriff gave us that their not going to be scheduled to supervise each other and stuff like that.” said board chair Matthew Ung.

In a separate matter, Iowa could soon be utilizing millions in federal dollars to help fight a growing number of fentanyl fatalities.

A drug intelligence agent with the state of Iowa briefed supervisors about a statewide task force on the issue now in the planning stages. The group, including county, city, and medical officials is yet to be finalized.