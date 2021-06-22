Woodbury County Supervisors review wind farm regulations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County has received an application for what may be its first wind farm, leading county supervisors to review regulations regarding the industry.

Tuesday night, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discussed new ordinances that outline the application approval process and site plan review for wind energy companies. A major aspect of the ordinance gives protection to the county and county residents.

Board chairman Rocky DeWitt said right now, any wind development near the Loess hills would be required to remain at least one mile from the historic property.

“I think we may extend that out even further because as one of the people in the audience said we have an internationally known area in the Loess Hills. We’re going to do our best to back sure that those properties, that land, that natural resource is maintained, because we don’t want to give that up,” said DeWitt.

County Economic Development Director David Gliser made Tuesday’s presentation, telling board members by updating the guidelines, the county will have better protections in place for wind development in unincorporated areas of Woodbury County.