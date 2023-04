SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Supervisors will be taking another look at the Wind Turbine Ordinance on Tuesday.

The board will be looking to draft an amendment to the county’s ordinance, increasing setbacks for wind turbines from limits and conservation areas.

Supervisors will be hearing concerns from citizens on CO2 Pipeline construction and related eminent domain claims in Woodbury County.

The board’s weekly meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. in the County Courthouse basement.