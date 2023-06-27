SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the two companies is proposing to have a carbon dioxide pipeline run through northwest Iowa, including in Woodbury County.

A representative of Navigator spoke to the board of directors to provide information on the safety protocols for their proposed CO2 pipeline.

The company plans to have its pipeline to be built across 1,300 miles in five states, including all three Siouxland states.

Iowa will have 810 miles of that pipeline with 26 miles in Woodbury County. Board chair Matthew Ung said it’s important to see how those plans are going.

“It’s helpful for the public to see what the plans are and how they’re progressing. And obviously, the board has signaled its desire to protect private property rights, especially during this process. And also, just to make sure that the public’s aware of what these companies are doing and so that’s really what this was about. You know, we had questions for them, as far as safety and the route and so you know they come and present when they can,” Ung told KCAU 9.

Another item on the agenda, the board approved was to enter a contract with the Sioux City Community School District to provide daily meals to juvenile detention.