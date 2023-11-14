SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A design oversight that is at least partially responsible for months of delays and extra expenses at Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) is finally fixed.

Woodbury County supervisors learned Tuesday that the installation of 35 fire dampers, left out of the jail’s original design, are now in place, and work on the fire suppression equipment is complete.

The update comes as good news, as supervisors were also asked to approve about $470,000 of contingency funding for the LEC authority. Supervisor Mark Nelson, who serves on the authority, said that the funds will be used in part to pay subcontractors, avoiding a breech of contract.

The allocation was approved 5-0. County budget specialist Dennis Butler informed the board that more than $1.5 Million in change orders is still being disputed by the LEC authority.

The board also voted 5-0 for the approval of four new correctional officers and two new X-ray machines for security in the new building.

Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said that when the LEC is open, criminal court trials will be held there instead of the courthouse. He also said the sheriff’s office does not want to use part-time deputies at the new jail, but have full-time employees instead.

“We have changed how we operate here,” Wingert said. “So we came up with a plan that we would hire four correctional officers, two on each day shift. And they would work 12 hour shifts, meaning they would work 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

Nelson said all of the fire dampers have been installed in the LEC. The building’s electronics are still being installed.

Corrective work is still being done in the county attorney’s office. Punch lists are being completed in the sheriff’s office, courtroom, and medical observation spaces.