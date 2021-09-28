Woodbury County supervisors discuss change in mental health district

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County’s mental health region is still in question after Tuesday’s supervisors meeting.

Iowa has counties grouped into mental health districts and Woodbury County was part of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health but left and joined Rolling Hills Mental Health Services in 2020.

Supervisors Rocky De Witt said the state hasn’t provided any additional details on how operations will work under the new mental health district system.

“We still don’t have any answers on the staffing levels will be at the existing county level, so we’re a little bit up in the air, we just don’t have good answers yet,” said De Witt.

During the meeting, supervisors approved funding for repaving certain county roads before winter hits.