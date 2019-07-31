Woodbury County supervisors continue discussions on jail update options

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Woodbury County officials are moving ahead with discussions about the possibility of building a new law enforcement center. The current jail opened in 1986.



On Tuesday, Woodbury County Supervisors heard proposals for both building new and just renovating the current center. Estimates for all the renovations needed total about 22 million dollars. A brand-new building would cost as much as 50 million dollars. Supervisors say that with added capacity, the jail could house inmates from other counties helping pay for the project.

“If we build a new facility we have the proper rec facilities and we would have transport. When you can bring in $3.5 million dollars in new revenue, having a new jail and having (the) capacity to take all the bad guys off the street in your community, why would you not take that route?” says Supervisor Chair Keith Radig.



The new law enforcement center is still in the pre-planning stage, so there are many steps to consider before anything is finalized.