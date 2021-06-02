Woodbury County Supervisors consider new jail funding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Federal dollars are headed to Woodbury County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which will be used to help pay for construction of a new jail and law enforcement center.

Bids for the project that replaces the county’s 34-year-old jail came in more than $20 million over budget.

At Wednesday’s supervisor’s meeting, discussion centered on earmarking as much as $15 million for the project.

Supervisor Rocky DeWitt said construction with medical rooms and a mental health office are part of what’s being considered.

DeWitt said he’s cautiously optimistic federal officials will approve the funding.

Woodbury County Supervisors are expected to vote on the funding proposal at next week’s regular meeting.