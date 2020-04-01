Woodbury County supervisors consider additional operational changes for courthouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Daily activity at the Woodbury County Courthouse could see additional operational changes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

County supervisors spent the majority of Tuesday’s session discussing if the courthouse should be closed until the pandemic passes.

The building is currently open to the public by appointment only and for the courtroom activity including trials.

The appointment only status of the courthouse has left many people are often confused exactly where they are scheduled to report.

Supervisor Keith Radig told us KCAU 9 that confusion is leading to unauthorized people entering the building.

Supervisors took no official action to close the courthouse but will continue to monitor the issue.

Additionally, the Woodbury County Conservation Board has closed county parks until further notice.

The closures includes Browns Lake, Snyder Bend, Little Sioux, the Southwood Conservation area, as well as, the Dorthy Pecaut Nature Center.

