Woodbury County Supervisors approve third reading of wind farm ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the final reading of an ordinance that outlines the application approval process and site plan review for wind energy companies in Woodbury County.

On Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors heard a public hearing of the new ordinances that outline the application approval process and site plan review for wind energy companies., approving the third and final hearing on a 4-1 decision.

A major aspect of the ordinance gives protection to the county and county residents. It orders to minimize conflict with agriculture, which is the principal land use in Woodbury County, and guide future growth and development of non-agricultural uses to a compact pattern by efficient and economical expansion of public infrastructure,

The ordinance gives property owners in the Loess Hills area the right to choose if they want a wind turbine put on their land.

Supervisors approved the first and second readings of the ordinance in June.