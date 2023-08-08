SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County supervisors are moving ahead with changes to a zoning ordinance regulating the use of solar energy systems in the county, but they did so with minor changes.

A few dozen concerned county residents gathered Tuesday for a second public hearing on the matter. Not all were opposed to the ordinance change, but several voiced concerns about language that would allow solar energy systems in areas identified as ‘Agricultural Preservation.’

“Our biggest asset is the beauty of these hills and keeping that pristine and untouched as best we can I think is absolutely paramount,” said Jim Alexander, a Woodbury County Resident

“I urge you to be very cautious be careful in whatever you do grant because once a farmland is removed it’s not very likely to become farmland again,” said Eric Nelson, who lives in Woodbury County.

The supervisors voted 4-1 to further amend the ordinance not allowing solar energy systems in areas identified as ‘agricultural preservation’. A second reading also passed and a third reading was waived before members unanimously voted to adopt the zoning ordinance 5-0.

“You can’t underestimate the power of what a farmer spends locally in a community raising a crop feeding cattle feeding sheep, hogs, all those dollars turn over and over again. That’s the problem with projects like CRP with projects like these where we take the acres out and only one person ends up with the money because it never changes hands,” said supervisor Mark Nelson.

Board members said there will be further discussion on the expansion of solar energy in the county in the coming weeks.