Woodbury County Supervisors approve financing for two

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Supervisors approved some needed financing for two local organizations.

The Woodbury County Emergency Management was awarded almost $20,000 with a matching amount from a federal grant.

According to officials, the money will go toward IT improvements that are much overdue.

“Having parts failures, cablings older and things like that, so we need to make sure we were asking for the funding to be able to do a much-needed upgrade so that way we can continue to be a state of the art facility,” said Woodbury County Emergency Manager Rebecca Socknat.

Members also voted to approve a loan for more than $5 million for Jackson Recovery Center, which will significantly reduce the annual cost to Jackson.

