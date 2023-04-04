SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After holding public hearings in early 2023 concerning wind energy, Woodbury County Supervisors are now turning their attention to solar power and updating decade-old rules governing its use.

“You know, I mean, if you have to go hire an attorney to figure out how to put solar panels on your house, I think our county’s a little backwards,” said District One Supervisor Keith Radig.

On a 5-0 vote, supervisors directed county zoning to evaluate the use of solar power in Woodbury County. County staff has indicated current county ordinances have contradictory language and needs attention.

The county ordinance currently does not allow a resident to erect a solar grid but offers exemptions for ag-related solar development.

“Is it really fair to residential owners out in the rural areas and we don’t think it is because they have some more hoops to jump through,” said Chairman Matthew Ung with the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, “Obviously, the community rejected the idea of using wind turbines to great effect, but I don’t think the community is as against using solar energy to some effect. To contribute additional energy to the grid and so I think that’s something we’re going to look into and support.”

Current solar ordinances have been on county books since 2008. The board also passed a resolution opposing changes to local option sales and service tax changes being made by the state legislature.