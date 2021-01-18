Woodbury County Supervisor set to deploy to Middle East

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Woodbury County Supervisor will attend one last final meeting before deploying to the Middle East with the Iowa Army National Guard.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor will attend his final meeting Tuesday night before deploying overseas to a combat zone in the Middle East. Taylor, who was elected for a third time to the county board for a four-year term this past November, will take temporary leave most likely through the fall of this year.

Taylor is a chaplain in the Iowa Army National Guard and will serve in that capacity during the deployment with the 734th Regional Support Group. The remaining members of the Board of Supervisors may appoint a temporary person to fulfill the duties while Taylor is deployed and will immediately reinstate him to the supervisor position upon return from the overseas mission. This has been affirmed in writing by the Secretary of State’s legal counsel, the Woodbury County Attorney, and an advisory opinion from the Iowa Army National Guard JAG regarding Iowa Code 69.20 “Temporary Vacancy Due to Military Service”.

Jeremy Taylor first enlisted as an Intelligence Analyst in 2009 and commissioned as an officer and chaplain candidate in 2012 and currently holds the rank of Major in the 734th Regional Support Group headquartered in Camp Dodge.

“It’s an honor to serve in my community at a time when nearly one in four of our men and women in the Guard are deployed. My hope is to serve this unit and others well as they go in harm’s way and fulfill my commitment to the absolute best of my ability,” Taylor said.

Taylor will be available before the meeting from 2:15 to 2:45 pm on Tuesday in the Old Board of Supervisors room to take any questions or discuss the current state of the county board, the mission, which is subject to operational security concerns, and the commitment of Guard Soldiers who have been called upon increasingly to respond to national disasters, civil unrest, and overseas missions.