Woodbury County Sheriff Sheehan will not enforce COVID-19 vaccinations for employee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Employees in the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will not be required to be vaccinated.

That news comes from Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, saying he will not mandate employees be vaccinated against their will.

Sheehan adds that he was that as part of being elected by county residents, he must “defend their freedoms and liberties guaranteed in the constitution of the United States,” which includes employees in the sheriff’s office.

Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that sweeping new federal vaccine requirements, which would affect as many as 100 million Americans. Biden made the announcement as an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the delta variant of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said as he criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated.

The Biden administration announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Get news sent directly to your email.

Subscribe to KCAU 9 Newsletters here.

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said. The White House did not immediately say when it would take effect, but said workers would have sufficient time to get vaccinated.

The rule would also require that large companies provide paid time off for vaccination.