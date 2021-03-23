Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of recent scam calls where the caller pretends to be a Woodbury County Sheriffs’ employee.

According to a release, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said they have been taking complaints of a phone scam going around the area where the caller identifies themselves as a Woodbury County Sheriffs’ employee. The caller says the recipient failed to comply with something that the Sheriff’s Office ordered them to do or have a warrant and is subject to be arrested if they don’t pay a fine. Officials said that this is a scam and the call recipient should discontinue the call.

As a reminder, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct business in this manner. We do not contact people by phone for warrants, nor do we solicit money for failing to comply with anything.

If you have any questions, the Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 712-279-6010 or 1-800-352-6352 during business hours.