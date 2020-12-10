Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office warn Siouxlanders of phone scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has been taking complaints of a phone scam that is circulating the area where the caller identifies themselves as a Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office employee.

According to a release, the person conducting the scam call identifies themselves as an employee tells the recipient of the call that he or she has failed to comply with an arrest warrant or court order and said person would be subject to arrest if they did not pay a fine. This is a scam and the call recipient should discontinue the call.

If you have any questions regarding the scam calls, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 712-279-6010 or 1-800-352-6352 during business hours.