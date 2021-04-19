Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office searching near Hornick after suspect hit SSC officer, pursuit

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are on an active scene as they look for a suspect who hit an officer and led law enforcement in a pursuit in the early morning hours Monday.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan told KCAU 9 News said before 2 a.m. a suspect hit a South Sioux City officer.

A Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputy engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle in Woodbury County on Old Highway 141 until it crashed near the intersection of 300th St and Old Highway 141.

A passenger was captured at the scene, but the driver fled on foot.

The suspect is still at large, but authorities have a perimeter set up in the area of two miles north of Hornick and a half-mile east of Holly Springs. The suspect is described as being a male wearing black pants, a gray zip-up hoodie, and black ball cap.

Sheehan asks that anyone in the area who sees someone matching the suspect’s description to immediately call the authorities.

Sheehan added that they found a handgun in the vehicle, and they don’t know if the suspect is armed or not.

The South Sioux City officer injuries were not considered life-threatening.