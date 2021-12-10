SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will have a new tool to provide public safety.

All deputies’ squad cars will soon have new in-car cameras provided by Axon after the department found out their current camera provider was sold and unable to replace parts.

The cameras they have now are 11-years-old and Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said the new products will benefit both deputies and the public.

“There’s a lot of advantages for the sake of being transparent with the public and at trial when we’re using it for evidence in court cases,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan said Axon also provides their body cameras and tasers and the software will allow deputies to stream live footage of both cameras.