Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office look to keep roads safe for Father’s Day week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is aiming to keep the roads safe during Father’s Day week.

According to a release from Sheriff Chad Sheehan, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is joining Iowa’s Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force to keep impaired drivers off the road during Father’s Day.

The sheriff’s office will be partnering with the Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol to conduct a special enforcement initiative aimed towards reducing impaired drivers during Father’s Day week.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said Father’s Day ranks 5th out of the 10 deadliest holidays when it comes to traffic fatalities.

Authorities hope to keep the fatalities down to zero, but are aiming to at least keep fatalities down for 2021 under 300, down from 338 in 2020. If achieved, this will be the first time Iowa traffic fatalities were under 300 lives since 1925.