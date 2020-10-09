Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office hosts award ceremony

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office recognized correction officers tonight who went above and beyond the call of duty at the 2020 Prairie Hill Dedication and Award Ceremony.

Because of COVID-19, this ceremony was postponed for a few months, it’s typically during Law Enforcement Memorial Week in May each year. A total of 20 officers were recognized Thursday evening with a variety of honors, including the Life Saving Awards, Deputy of the Year and Community Policing Awards.

“They are recognized by their peers that supervise them, they have had to earn it and how they stood above of their peers and quite frankly they’ve done an exceptional job.” said Sheriff Dave Drew.

Some of the awards given tonight were named in honor of officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Award recipients from the ceremony include:

Biggs/Heilman/Herman Award – C.O. Alex Jensen

Jones/Heimbecker Award – Deputy Andy Vogt

Civilian Employee Award – Randi Campbell

Community Policing Award – Deputy Derek Brand

Winkel Volunteer Award – Reserve Deputy Robert Grimm

Appreciation Award – Kevin Handke

Citizen of the Year Award – Mark Stockton

