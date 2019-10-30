Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office hold press conference on suspicious death investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Wednesday on the investigation of a suspicious death in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Sheriff will have a press conference at 4 PM at the Woodbury County LEC regarding the investigation on Morningside Ave. @kscj1360 @scj @SiouxlandNews @ktivnews @kcautv — woodburysheriff (@WoodburySheriff) October 30, 2019

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday they were investigating an incident on October 24 at 6533 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City. That incident then resulted into the suspicious death investigation. Both the sheriff’s office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating it.

A fire then took place at the same location Sunday around 8:21 a.m. That was being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Bluff Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Division.