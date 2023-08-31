WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about potential scam calls

The Sheriff’s Office said that the scam caller is impersonating and causing a false sense of urgency to cause people to panic.

According to a post on Facebook by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, local residents have reported that they have been receiving calls from a person stating they are Captain Todd Peterson calling about an urgent matter.

The number the scammer is calling from is a number from, Cresent, Iowa, and not the number from the sheriff’s office. The number for the Sheriff’s Office is 712-279-6010.

The post says scammers want to make you panic. When in doubt hang up and call 712-279-6010.