SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said that a shooting call that elevated to a homicide led to an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at around 7:31 p.m. they were called to a reported shooting at the 2500 block Old Highway 141, approximately 4 miles north of Hornick.

The release said that when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim of the reported shooting on the property.

Officials found a suspect on the property and spoke with them during the early Monday morning hours. At around 2:45 a.m., the release said that the suspect fired multiple shots at law enforcement who were trying to take them into custody.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday to release more information.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with more information as we learn more.