SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time since taking office in 2012, Woodbury County Sheriff, Dave Drew, will be facing a primary challenger.

The Sheriff’s Department Major, Todd Wieck, said he plans to announce his candidacy for Sheriff Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Wieck has been a part of the Sheriff’s Office since 1990.

Drew won the re-election in 2012 when he was not opposed for the office.