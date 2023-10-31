SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is delaying any decision regarding the hiring of outside legal counsel as it pertains to delays at the county’s new jail and law enforcement center.

During Tuesday’s regular board meeting the name of one possible attorney was discussed but a representative of the Woodbury County attorney’s office told members their office is not in a position now to make a recommendation to the supervisors.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan addressed several issues during the meeting including the possibility of future litigation. He states that when the time is right, people should be held accountable.

“At the end of the day, there’s going to be plenty of blame to place on the reasons for this building being over on cost, for the building being delayed. But, from my perspective, very little of that blame is going to fall at the feet of the board of supervisors, the LEC Authority, or the baker group,” Sheehan said, “You can read between the lines and see who else is left in the process. But there will be plenty of blame to lay at their feet.”

Current updates to the new jail include the installation of 37 fire dampers and additional punch list items now complete in the sheriff’s office, courtroom, and medical observation spaces.

Work on the new LEC continues in all areas of the building with an opening date now projected for April 2024.