SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew announced Wednesday that he is not seeking re-election in November.

The announcement came shortly after Major Todd Wieck with the sheriff’s office formally announced his run for county sheriff.

Drew was elected as the sheriff in November of 2012 and re-elected in 2016. The sheriff’s office employs 120 people. They cover 872 square miles with a population of 102,271.

Watch the announcement below.