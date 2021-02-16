Woodbury County Sheriff calls for audit of vehicle sales

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has requested the state auditor’s office to audit how county vehicles are sold.

Tuesday evening, county supervisors enquired about the sale of sheriff vehicles from last July.



Sheriff Chad Sheehan, who was elected to office in November of last year, requested an internal review of the sheriff’s practice of selling used vehicles to local dealerships. This has been standard practice for selling vehicles for the sheriff’s office for several years.



“A week ago today, I requested that County Auditor Jennings reach out to the state auditors’ office. Just for the sake of transparency, I wanted to invite an outside agency to take a look at vehicle sales and what’s been done in the sheriff’s office prior to my arrival,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan adds that no vehicles have been sold since he took office.