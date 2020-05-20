Woodbury County sees two more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths and nine new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, Wednesday morning.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD), the two deaths include a woman between the ages of 18 and 40 and a man between the ages of 41 and 60.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,353 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,077 recoveries.

SDHD is reporting a total of 22 COVID-19 deaths.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 181 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 106 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD announced Tuesday that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them throughout the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.