Woodbury County sees third COVID-19 death, over 1,300 total cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the third death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County along with 63 new cases, Tuesday.

Health officials also confirmed 36 additional recoveries from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The county tallies a total of 1,315 positive cases of COVID-19, including 313 recoveries.

Woodbury County’s third COVID-19 fatality was an elderly woman either 81-years-old or older. Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed she passed away at a local hospital.

SDHD recorded a countywide total of 91 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. That total includes 38 COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from hospitalization.

Courtesy, SDHD

The county’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

The second COVID-19 death was confirmed Saturday. The victim was a woman between the ages of 61 and 80 who passed away at home, according to the health department.

