Woodbury County sees third COVID-19 death, over 1,300 total cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the third death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County along with 63 new cases, Tuesday.
Health officials also confirmed 36 additional recoveries from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
The county tallies a total of 1,315 positive cases of COVID-19, including 313 recoveries.
Woodbury County’s third COVID-19 fatality was an elderly woman either 81-years-old or older. Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) confirmed she passed away at a local hospital.
SDHD recorded a countywide total of 91 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. That total includes 38 COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from hospitalization.
The county’s first COVID-19 death was confirmed April 21. The victim was a man between 61-80 years old. According to SDHD, he was not hospitalized at the time of his death.
The second COVID-19 death was confirmed Saturday. The victim was a woman between the ages of 61 and 80 who passed away at home, according to the health department.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to provide COVID-19 update
- Iowa confirms 408 additional cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths
- Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus rivals Italy’s
- NDCS: Fifth staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- Video shows man wipe nose on Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after being asked to wear mask