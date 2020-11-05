Woodbury County sees spike in COVID-19, more cases projected for upcoming holiday season

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The infection rate of COVID-19 in Woodbury County is seeing an uptick in cases.

Daily reports of case numbers are jumping from the mid 40s to the upper 90s. Virus hospitalizations have remained above 50 since November 1. Fresh off the heels of Halloween and Election Day, it was an expected outcome, one that Siouxlanders could continue to see this upcoming holiday season.

“For the circulation that occurs related to the holidays and Thanksgiving, we get through that then we get more cases, then Christmas, I mean, we’re looking at every two weeks when there is some event happening with an increase of cases, increased spread, there is increase potential for people to be impacted.” said Kevin Grieme of Siouxland District Health.

Woodbury County’s 14-day average positivity rate now sits at 20 percent.

