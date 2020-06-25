Woodbury County sees small change in COVID-19 cases, one new death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 121 tests.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 11:01 a.m. on June 25, there are a total of 3,095 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s health department announced one new virus-related death, meaning the death toll rises to 43. That death was reported in an older adult woman between the ages of 61 and 80.

SDHD mentions that 2,641 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials reported that out of the 261 total hospitalizations that 215 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.