Woodbury County sees small change in COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday.

Health officials said the new cases are from the 65 new tests reported Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 10:15 a.m. on June 17, Woodbury County has a total of 3,022 cases of COVID-19.

SDHD confirmed no new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, meaning the death toll remains at 41.

The county’s health department mentions there are 2,495 people who have recovered from the virus.

Woodbury County has 487 active cases of the virus, as of 10:15 a.m. on June 17.

Health officials reported a total of 256 hospitalizations and 193 of them have been hospitalized and discharged.