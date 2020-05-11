Woodbury County sees ninth COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the ninth death from COVID-19 along with 48 new cases in Woodbury County on Monday.

The county tallies 1,674 positive cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) recorded a countywide total of 133 hospitalizations, including 67 patients discharged from hospitalization.

According to the health department, Woodbury County’s ninth coronavirus fatality was man between the ages of 61 and 80.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD is unable to provide updated recovery numbers as of this writing. Previously, 314 recoveries were reported.

