Woodbury County sees minor changes to COVID-19 numbers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported three more cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 79 new tests reported Saturday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are a total of 3,061 positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, as of 10:00 a.m. on June 21.

The county’s health department confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 42.

SDHD mentions that 2,582 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations have remained flat, with 256 total hospitalizations reported, 209 of them currently hospitalized and discharged.

Latest Stories